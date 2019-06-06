West Virginia service members who died on D-Day

The Herald-Dispatch



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More than 4,000 Allied forces died while storming the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. That number includes these 38 West Virginians, listed with their home counties, who served in different capacities during the war and paid the ultimate sacrifice 75 years ago. They are:

Winston Lodge Alexander, McDowell County

James O. Boggess, Kanawha County

David E. Casto, Nicholas County

Donald G. Colangelo, Mingo County

Darius W. Crites, Upshur County

Joe DiCiuccio, Raleigh County

Jasper N. Elswick, Roane County

Curtis C. Feathers, Preston County

Jesse M. Hawkins, no home county identified

Elsworth M. Heck, Cabell County

Martin V. Hughes, Kanawha County

Edward L. Jones, Wood County

Alva Jackson Night, Braxton County

Eston C. Kuhn, Barbour County

James D. Lake, Braxton County

Bernard H. Lipscomb, Doddridge County

John Manfredi, Barbour County

Charles H. Manning, Hancock County

Conrad Cecil Mason, Ohio County

John Hobert Mathews, Pocahontas County

Charles G. McCalvin, Logan County

Jamie Edgar McComb, Pocahontas County

John Burk McCue, Monongalia County

Vernon C. McDaniel, Berkeley County

Norman G. Miller, Harrison County

