West Virginia school employee pay raise proposal explained
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal Tuesday evening to give West Virginia teachers and school service personnel a 5 percent pay raise and other state employees a 3 percent raise, effective July 1, has caused considerable confusion and consternation.
Questions include
How much more will the front-loaded raises cost, as opposed to the pay raise plan enacted last week, with a three-year, 4 percent raise for teachers, and a two-year, 3 percent raise for service personnel and other government employees?
