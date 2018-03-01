West Virginia school employee pay raise proposal explained

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal Tuesday evening to give West Virginia teachers and school service personnel a 5 percent pay raise and other state employees a 3 percent raise, effective July 1, has caused considerable confusion and consternation.

Questions include

How much more will the front-loaded raises cost, as opposed to the pay raise plan enacted last week, with a three-year, 4 percent raise for teachers, and a two-year, 3 percent raise for service personnel and other government employees?

How could Gov. Justice suddenly increase 2018-19 state revenue estimates to cover his new pay proposal? If the Legislature enacts the latest pay proposal, what happens to the raise legislation that Justice signed into law on Feb. 22?

