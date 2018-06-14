West Virginia revises Workplace Security policy to allow guns in vehicles
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Workplace Security policies are undergoing revisions to accommodate a new state law that prohibits private businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities from prohibiting firearms in personal vehicles parked on their property.
That law (House Bill 187), which went into effect June 8, is leading the state Division of Personnel to revise the Workplace Security policies, which had prohibited firearms and other deadly weapons at the state Capitol Complex and all other state government workplaces.
“We’re adding a section allowing individuals to have firearms in compliance with that law,” Joe Thomas, personnel deputy director, said.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/state-revises-workplace-security-policy-to-allow-guns-in-vehicles/article_cfbb8e75-e2cc-5d7e-9323-70e783c511d1.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail