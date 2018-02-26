West Virginia public schools to stay closed Monday as teacher strike continues

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All of West Virginia’s public schools will be closed again Monday, the third day of a statewide teacher strike.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, school districts in all 55 counties had canceled classes, according to the state Department of Education’s website.

In Kanawha County, all 261-day employees, including administrative staff and custodians, were asked to report.

Joe White, executive director of the West Virginia School Services Personnel Association, said that likely will not happen in any of the school districts. White’s union represents non-teaching positions including custodians, cooks, aides, bus drivers, maintenance workers and secretaries. White said he doesn’t expect them to work Monday.

“That’s the word that I’m getting,” White said Sunday evening. “We’ll not know until we see it, but in my opinion, most won’ be working.”

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail