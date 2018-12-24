West Virginia Poison Control Center offers tips to ensure a safe, fun holiday

By ALEX MEYER

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Colorful toys and decorations are a cheerful part of the holiday season, but some also present a potential danger: poisoning children.

The West Virginia Poison Center issued a statement recently reminding West Virginians to exercise caution when using old toys, toys with small magnets, decorations with button batteries and other items that could present a danger if accidentally ingested by small children. “Poisonings can happen to anyone,” said Carissa McBurney, community outreach coordinator for the center. “Sometimes people just don’t think about poisonings like this.”

