By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tour of Parliament during an English vacation turned into an experience of a lifetime for a member of the West Virginia Senate.

Sen. Ryan Weld. R-Brooke, and his wife Alex were recently guests of John Bercow, speaker of the British House of Commons. The couple is vacationing in England will return Wednesday.

The visit to Parliament coincided on Independence Day when the original 13 American colonies declared themselves free of British rule.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/07/west-virginia-legislator-visits-british-house-of-commons/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel