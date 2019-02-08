West Virginia lawmakers observe halfway point at legislative breakfast

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 60-day legislative session that started Jan. 9 is halfway over, and the majority and minority leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates took time Thursday to reflect on the last 30 days.

Legislative leaders joined reporters, editors and publishers for the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative Breakfast Thursday morning at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, talked about the bills that have been passed by each chamber so far. The Senate has passed 67 bills over to the House, while delegates have sent 66 bills to the Senate.

