West Virginia Land Trust acquires land for public use

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Outdoor enthusiasts can use the Land Trust land for hiking, rock climbing and mountain biking. From left are Ashton Berdine, WVLT lands program manager, and Parkersburg native Brent Bailey, WVLT executive director.
(Submitted photo)

OAK HILL, W.Va. — A new destination for outdoor enthusiasts has just been permanently protected in Fayette County.

The West Virginia Land Trust has partnered with the City of Oak Hill to purchase 283 acres of land from the Berwind Land Company for public recreational use. This property will be the future site of the Oak Hill Needleseye Boulder Park, to include rock climbing, hiking trails and mountain biking.

The property is packed with natural rock features that will be a draw for bouldering, which is a type of rock climbing where a climber scales boulders without the use of ropes and a harness, said the W.Va. Land Trust.

See the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2017/12/west-virginia-land-trust-acquires-land-for-public-use/

