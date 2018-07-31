West Virginia issues permit to run natural gas line under Interstate 77 at Exit 1

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Plans can proceed with a conduit under I-77 at Exit 1 that will enable the City of Bluefield to eventually run a natural gas line through it.

State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said Friday the state has issued a permit for the project, which could be done while work on the lanes directly in front of the East River Mountain Tunnel on the West Virginia side takes place.

“I got an email from David Harper (District 10 resident engineer with the state Department of Highways) informing me the permit was approved about 3 weeks ago,” Swope said. “A copy of the permit was attached so I’m sure the service will be able to proceed before final paving of the area in front of the tunnel is completed this fall.”

