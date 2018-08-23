West Virginia House, Senate set dates to return

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates have set dates to return to the Capitol Building, but for different purposes.

Senators will return Sept. 11 and take their oaths as jurors for a pre-trial hearing in the impeachment trials of justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court. According to Senate Clerk Lee Cassis, a summons, the articles of impeachment and the rules adopted Monday by the Senate were served on Tuesday on Justices Allen Loughry, Margaret Workman and Beth Walker. The impeached justices or their legal counsels will attend the Sept. 11 hearing starting at 10 a.m.

