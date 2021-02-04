West Virginia House leaders to pursue ‘fairly aggressive’ agenda in 2021 session

By Lacie Pierson, Charelston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare a lot of issues that West Virginia House of Delegates majority leaders want to tackle as they “work a fairly aggressive agenda fairly early” during the 2021 legislative session.

Leading the top priorities of the Republican-led House are supporting the expansion of broadband and, like their peers in the Senate, addressing the executive powers of the governor, decreasing licensing requirements for certain occupations and expanding charter schools.

House Republican and Democrat leaders talked with members of the news media Wednesday during the second day of the annual Legislative Lookahead organized by the West Virginia Press Association.

During a Zoom conference call, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said to be in session during a pandemic will be an unprecedented situation.

“The 2021 legislative session is probably going to be unlike any other we’ve ever had, in terms of how we deal with the business of the House and how we keep everyone safe,” he said…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/house-leaders-to-pursue-fairly-aggressive-agenda-in-2021-session/article_c78a8060-2328-5921-b14b-579829724bbd.html