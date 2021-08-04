West Virginia Governor Justice pays county taxes for Babydog after oversight

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog that became the face of West Virginia vaccine incentive lottery, was a tax scofflaw until Tuesday.

According to the Greenbrier County Assessor’s Office, the county where Justice lives, there were no records indicating Justice or First Lady Cathy Justice have registered Babydog in either county until Tuesday after Justice paid the dog tag fees after questions arose about the issue.

State Code 19-20-2 requires county assessors to assess and collect a $3 head tax on each dog owned by a resident at the time of property tax assessments. State code also places the responsibility on county assessors for collecting head taxes on dogs for municipalities in the county.

“There are no records to indicate the purchase of a dog license,” Greenbrier County Assessor Joe Darnell said in an email Tuesday morning. “It is the responsibility of the owners to purchase the license. The assessor’s office does not contact the owners.” …

