West Virginia Gov. Justice’s chief adviser Cary leaves EQT board

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Bray Cary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice will not be returning to the board of one of the largest natural gas companies in the country, a position that raised concerns about conflicts of interest.

According to a press release, Bray Cary is one of three directors for EQT Corp. who are stepping down. EQT said that Cary, chairman James Rohr and director Lee Todd opted not to seek re-election to the board.

“I let EQT know about six weeks ago that I wasn’t going to stand for re-election,” Cary said in an emailed statement. “Given my tenure on the board and my involvement in the Justice administration I figured it was a good time to step away.”

