West Virginia Gov. Justice visits Corridor H construction in Kerens

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

KERENS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice visited the Kerens construction sight of Corridor H Thursday morning and said he believes the project to be the most important in the state.

“I’ve said this over and over and over, there is no road project within our state that has the economic impact or is more important than Corridor H. Nothing. Nothing,” Justice said during his visit. “Truly, what this can bring to West Virginia is unbelievable. It really is. All of you be safe in what you do and know you are appreciated. Work hard and work fast.”

He added he believes the corridor will stimulate the local economy but also increase tourism due to abundant mountainscapes.