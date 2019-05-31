West Virginia gets mixed review in ability to handle disasters

By ERIC CRAVEY

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An annual study says West Virginia’s ability to monitor and respond to natural or manmade disasters dropped significantly in 2018 over the previous year.

The study released this month by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation said the state’s rating for health security dropped 3.2% last year, while its ability to monitor threats that would require large-scale medical responses dropped 7%.

“It’s not the direction you want to move in,” said Glen Mays, the University of Kentucky-based head researcher who led a team that reviewed 129 measures that go into the study.

