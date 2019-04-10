Latest News:
West Virginia children’s author Anna Smucker shares love of books

Times West Virginian

Kindergarten students, from left, Evelyn Hamilton, Brandley Canfield and Heidi Daft participate in the writing workshop presented by author Anna Smucker.
FAIRVIEW, W.Va.  – West Virginia author Anna Smucker recently visited Fairview Elementary to share her love of reading and writing with students in kindergarten through third grade

She presented writing workshops to students, teachers and parents and read her most recently published book, Golden Delicious: A Cinderella Apple Story to the students.

The story is based around the fact that the apple now know as the Golden Delicious apple originated on a hillside in Clay County, West Virginia.

