West Virginia Capitol safety measures won’t change for protests

Staff report

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state agency on Wednesday re-affirmed safety and security rules will remain in effect at the West Virginia Capitol Complex where large crowds are expected.

Teachers, school service personnel and other public employees are expected at the Capitol today and Friday, the two days of a work stoppage to protest raises and insurance benefits for school personnel.

The main Capitol’s Directed Public Access Points, located at the wheelchair-accessible entrances to the East and West Wings, will open at 7:45 a.m. today and Friday, according to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, of which the Capitol Police is part.