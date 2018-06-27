West Virginia auditor: $1M wasted on lease of unused building

Staff reports

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State of West Virginia continued to pay on a lease 32 months after the agency left the property, resulting in approximately $1 million wasted, according to the State Auditor’s Office.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey gave members of GATE — the Joint Government Accountability, Transparency and Efficiency Committee — a full report on the waste Tuesday morning. “The long and the short of this is government is big, clumsy and we are occasionally very bad at spending our money,” McCuskey said. “The overarching thing I have found from this is as a government, we spend a lot of money spending money, and we don’t spend a lot of money monitoring how it’s being spent.”

