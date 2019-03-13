West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges Governor Jim Justice to sign bill transferring control of Medicaid fraud unit

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Investigations of Medicaid fraud would move to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office under legislation recently passed by the Legislature, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks the move could benefit the state financially.

The Medicaid Fraud Unit within the State Department of Health and Human Resources presently oversees the investigations, and Senate Bill 318 would transfer that unit to the State Attorney General’s Office effective Oct. 1. The measure is awaiting signature by Gov. Jim Justice.

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register