West Virginia arts groups wary of legislative cuts

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local arts groups are wondering what effect dismantling the Department of Education and the Arts will have on them.

House Bill 4006, passed Saturday, would save more than $700,000 through the elimination of positions, according to the fiscal note with the legislation that is before Gov. Jim Justice.

Agencies such as the Division of Culture and History and West Virginia Public Broadcasting would be placed in other departments of state government or go under the executive branch.

