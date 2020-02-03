West Virginia American Legion Auxiliary Unit 174 issues ‘Chip Challenge’ to benefit veterans and military families

Release from American Legion 174:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kim Mellie, general manager of American Legion Unit #174 and president of the Ladies Auxiliary, issued a challenge to other West Virginia American Legion units and other service groups to purchase Mister Bee Potato Chips’ new specialty 5-ounce “Salute Our Military Personnel and Veterans” chip bags that not only honors Veterans and their families but also will generate funds for the USO through a portion of sales revenue.

Mellie said the “chip challenge” is a welcome opportunity to buy local and support our military families. “The decision at Legion Unit #174 was unanimous, and I hope our colleagues throughout the state will join us,” she added.

In November 2019, Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee Potato Chips, unveiled the design of the company’s chip bag and pledged to donate 10 percent of the sale proceeds to United Service Organizations (USO) to assist military personnel, Veterans and their families.

Ketelsen said West Virginia’s only potato chip company will produce 250,000 bags with the special design, which could generate as much as $50,000 for the USO. Ketelsen and her husband, who is an Air Force Veteran, will also personally match the donation amount.

“We are proud to add the American Legion as a partner to show our deep respect and appreciation for the women and men who have served our country,” added Ketelsen. “I am very honored by the American Legion’s support of our products. The Legions, throughout West Virginia and the nation, are a popular eatery and pub in the area open to the general public. Having our special promotion chip bags and other products we make in Parkersburg featured is an honor and supporting the USO is even more gratifying.”

The American Legion Department of West Virginia represents 23,000 members throughout 10 districts in the Mountain State,