West Virginia agency wants to provide a blanket to everyone in need

By Josephine E. Moore, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — For more than 30 years, the Helping Hands Community Resource Center in Beckley has provided food, clothing and other needed essentials to thousands of Raleigh County families in need.

As the number of people seeking help continues to grow, Edna Nasby, the director of the Helping Hands Community Resource Center, said they need the community’s help to provide the added essentials needed in the winter months.

Nasby said they serve roughly 500 families each month, which total about 1,000 people and range from children to adults and the elderly.

To assist those families during the colder months, Nasby said she has begun seeking donations in order to provide a blanket to every single person they serve…

