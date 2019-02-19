Walkout catches some Northern Panhandle school officials off guard

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — All public schools in the Northern Panhandle are closed today due to a statewide work stoppage by teachers and school service personnel that was called abruptly on Monday evening.

Unions representing those workers made the move in response to an omnibus education bill pending before the Legislature. The Senate on Monday threw out many of the changes to the bill made last week by the House of Delegates, prompting the call for the walkout.

Ohio County Schools officials called off school for today at 8:15 p.m. Monday, and Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones said he and other district officials were caught off guard by the announcement made by the three unions Monday evening.