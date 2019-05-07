W.Va. to receive $2M from health care fraud settlement

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In what federal officials are calling the largest health care fraud settlement in state history, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia announced Monday a $17 million settlement with Acadia Healthcare Co. in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart held a press conference to announce the settlement, of which West Virginia will receive $2.181 million and the federal government will receive the remainder. He was joined by officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and investigators with the West Virginia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“This is a strong message and a massive penalty,” Stuart said. “The message is clear: if you’re cheating the system, we will find you. You will not only pay the cost of your wrongdoing, you’ll pay for more than that.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel