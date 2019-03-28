W.Va. Supreme Court justices attend state Drug Court graduations

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Justices from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia spoke this week state Adult Drug Court graduation in W.Va.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker and Justice John Hutchison spoke at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit (Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties) Adult Drug Court graduation ceremony Thursday, March 28.

The ceremony, honoring three graduates, was held in the main courtroom of the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead and John Hutchison spoke at the Adult Drug Court graduation ceremony in the Nicholas County Courthouse in Summerville. The ceremony, honoring three graduates, was held.

Residents of every county in West Virginia have access to an Adult Drug Court, even if there is not one in their home county. The goal of drug courts is to help participants overcome addictions that may have led them to commit crimes. Turning people who might have become repeat offenders into productive citizens also improves public safety. The programs can be more productive, cost-effective, and humane than incarceration for those who have committed non-violent crimes and are a low to moderate risk to be released into the community.

People who are registered as sex offenders or who have a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence are not eligible. Prosecutors and judges choose which offenders may participate.