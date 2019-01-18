W.Va. Secretary of State’s new website offers ‘One-Click Access’ to information, services, resources

Release from the W.Va. Secretary of State:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The

The new website supports some of the Secretary of State’s top goals, which include streamlining bureaucracy, enhancing business and continuously improving customer service. The new, easy-to-navigate website has a fresh new look and was designed over the last 14 months to enable visitors to quickly access information. Most visitors can access the information they’re looking for within three clicks of landing on the site.

“We are excited to offer citizens, taxpayers, registered voters, entrepreneurs and the state’s 103,000 businesses this user-friendly website. It is easy to use and takes transparency in state government to a whole new level,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Some notable features of the new and improved site include:

Streamlined site navigation with one-click access to top level content for each division

One-click access to popular services and resources from the site home page

Prominent display of news and important announcements

New and improved agency wide form search by title, form number, or category

Additionally, the new website was built using responsive design, adjusting to any size screen whether the user is accessing the site from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

“I’ve said it before and I want to say it again, we are listening,” said Warner. “You asked for a website that was easier to navigate and we have delivered. Ultimately, the launch of our new mobile-friendly website demonstrates our ongoing efforts to make government more efficient and accessible, and more convenient for our customers, and we are not done yet. There are more exciting things coming, so I encourage you to check back and check back often.”

For more information about the West Virginia Secretary of State and to view a complete list of its online services, visit https://sos.wv.gov.

The new website was developed and created by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in partnership with WV.gov.

About WV.gov

WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (http://www.wv.gov) and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between the state and West Virginia Interactive. West Virginia Interactive works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).