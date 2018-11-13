Via cancels remaining flights at MOV airport; Contour service slated to begin Dec. 5

By EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Via Airlines’ time in the Mid-Ohio Valley is finished.

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Manager Glen Kelly said the company confirmed with him Monday that its remaining flights between the local airport and Charlotte Douglas International have been canceled. The two 30-seat, turboprop planes that would provide the service are both down because of maintenance issues, he said.

“They say they don’t have any airplanes,” he said.

Calls to a Via spokesman and the company’s Florida headquarters were not returned Monday afternoon.