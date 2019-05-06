‘Uncomfortable Conversations’ forum notes ways to begin tackling racism

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Adaptability. Creativity. Fairness. Compassion. Work ethic. Curiosity. Humility. Motivation. Optimism. A desire to make the community a better community.

Area resident Brian Brown, lower right, speaks as fellow attendees look on during a program called “Let’s Go There: Uncomfortable Conversations,” the first in a series of community discussion events Saturday afternoon inside the Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre. (Register-Herald photo by Brad Davis)

When Eric Murphy, assistant director of The Center for Service Learning at WVU in Morgantown, asked a crowd of roughly 20 people in Beckley a trait they appreciated about themselves, the above traits were spoken.

“Well, to me, it sounds like together, we all have the characteristics to make a change,” Murphy said, during a forum he facilitated called “Let’s Go There: Uncomfortable Conversations,” a community conversation concerning race experiences in southern West Virginia.

