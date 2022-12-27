U.S. Sen. Capito looks forward to working on 2023 priorities

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is entering the new year with a higher profile which she hopes to use to address important issues facing both the state and the nation.

Capito, R-W.Va., was selected by her colleagues in the U.S. Senate Republican caucus last month as the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference.

The new position puts Capito on the leadership team of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. It also marks the first time a West Virginian was in the leadership of either party in the Senate since the late Democratic Sen. Robert C. Byrd, who served in various positions including Senate Majority Leader.

“It feels great to certainly to be mentioned as a leader, as Sen. Byrd was in his party,” Capito said Tuesday in a video call from her office on Capitol Hill. “It is a nice feather in my cap. But I think it’s more about how great it is for West Virginia to have a more powerful voice.” …

