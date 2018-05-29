Tug Valley Pharmacy closes after controversy

By TRAVIS CRUM

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Tug Valley Pharmacy, where lawmakers said out-of-state drug companies shipped millions of prescription pain killers over the past decade, closed on Saturday

CVS Pharmacy in South Williamson, Kentucky, has purchased the rights to manage Tug Valley Pharmacy’s former patients, a CVS representative said. Patients with valid prescriptions may get their medications at CVS and are not required to bring anything extra.

It is unclear how long the deal between CVS and Tug Valley Pharmacy has been in the works. Someone who answered the phone at Tug Valley Pharmacy hung up on a reporter on Friday.

