Times West Virginian looking for general assignments reporter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Times West Virginian is a community focused multi-media company in Fairmont, W.Va., serving Marion County and North Central West Virginia with newspapers, shoppers, magazines and websites.

From The Times West Virginian:

Our flagship is the Times West Virginian newspaper published 7 days a week with an average circulation of 6,000. We’re constantly evolving while pursuing our goal to remain intensely local and telling great stories that reflect our communities and readers. We cover real life, real people and real news.

We’re looking for a talented writer to join our news team as a general assignment reporter. Our new journalist will have strong writing skills and the ability to cover a broad range of news and sports topics including crime, meetings, prep and youth sports and features. You’ll be expected to contribute stories for our print editions, web site, social media, magazines and special editions.

We’re looking for someone who will find the story behind the story; someone who doesn’t wait for a press conference to get the news. We’re looking for a reporter who values accuracy and utilizing multiple sources to stay ahead of developing stories.

The successful candidate will be able to multitask in a fast-paced newsroom, be resourceful and provide ideas that our readers will find interesting and compelling. You should also be well versed in the major sports and the use of social media.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication or English; or possess equivalent experience; recent and upcoming college graduates are encouraged to apply. A strong knowledge of AP style, along with excellent grammar and spelling skills is required. Pagination skills preferred and considered a plus.

You must be willing to regularly work flexible hours including evenings and weekends. Candidates must also have a mobile phone and a reliable vehicle with acceptable insurance coverage and a safe driving record.

Fairmont is a great place to live and is an ideal compromise between a big city and completely rural settings. Located on Interstate 79, Fairmont is only 16 miles south of Morgantown and West Virginia University and approximately 90 miles from Pittsburgh. The county boasts the only high-technology business park in West Virginia, fostering research and development in fields such as automation, imaging and aerospace. The area offers a wide range of recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast including camping, boating, hiking, swimming, white water rafting, snow skiing and much more.

We offer a competitive salary and full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and flexible vacations. We are a division of CNHI which is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in more than 130 communities in 22 states. See our web sites at TimesWV.com and CNHI.com. We are an equal opportunity employer.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and at least three writing examples plus your salary requirements to: Eric Cravey, Editor at ecravey@timeswv.com.