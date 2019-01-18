Thomas Art Walk to bring color to winter

By DAN GEOHAGAN

The Inter-Mountain

THOMAS, W.Va. — In the midst of the winter’s white, a festival of color will take place on the top of the mountain in Tucker County Saturday.

The Thomas Art Walk, an annual tradition in Tucker, is this year participating in showing solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Each gallery participating in this year’s Art Walk will be donating a portion of their proceeds to a charity of their choice in support of the Women’s March.

“My favorite things about the Art Walk is that all the galleries get a fresh new body of work up and are able to welcome more new artists into the community,” said Morgan Smith of Lamplight Gallery.