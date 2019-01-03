The Martinsburg Initiative works to make positive impact for Eastern Panhandle kids

By MATT WELCH

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Making a positive impact in the life of a child is something Tiffany Hendershot knows to be a rewarding and challenging venture.

Hendershot, a full-time social worker with Berkeley County Schools and the project director for The Martinsburg Initiative, has set goals for the year ahead to work toward impacting as many children’s lives as possible through mentoring.

Though January is National Mentoring Month, Hendershot said, “It’s mentoring month every month here at The Martinsburg Initiative.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal