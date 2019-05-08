The Health Plan to stay in Wheeling

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Health Plan’s headquarters will remain in Wheeling with employment at current, or higher, levels under a new partnership with West Virginia University Health System.



Officials of The Health Plan and the university’s health system, which operates as WVU Medicine, announced Tuesday their intent to form a fully integrated health care delivery and financing system.

Jim Pennington, president and CEO of The Health Plan, said the new health care network is expected to be operational on Jan. 1. He anticipates that regulatory approval will be secured from West Virginia and Ohio authorities.

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register