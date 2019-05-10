Supreme Court replaces 6 of 9 members of Judicial Investigation Commission
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A year after investigating four state Supreme Court justices over allegations of violations of judicial ethics, six of nine members of the Judicial Investigation Commission have been replaced, Supreme Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy confirmed Thursday.
Among those replaced are the former commission chairman, Hancock Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson, and Jefferson County Magistrate Gail Boober, commission vice chairwoman.
Bundy said there is no official explanation as to why the six commissioners were replaced, although all were serving under expired terms.
