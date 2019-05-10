Supreme Court replaces 6 of 9 members of Judicial Investigation Commission

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The chambers of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A year after investigating four state Supreme Court justices over allegations of violations of judicial ethics, six of nine members of the Judicial Investigation Commission have been replaced, Supreme Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy confirmed Thursday.

Among those replaced are the former commission chairman, Hancock Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson, and Jefferson County Magistrate Gail Boober, commission vice chairwoman.

Bundy said there is no official explanation as to why the six commissioners were replaced, although all were serving under expired terms.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail