State works to clear backlog of E-ZPass applications
HD Media
The Logan Banner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With just a few days until deadline, the West Virginia Parkways Authority announced it is still working through a backlog of applications for unlimited use E-ZPass transponders.
Officials are still processing approximately 4,000 applications for transponders, while 17,830 transponders are still waiting to be assigned to an account and mailed, according to a news release issued by the agency Friday.
Jan. 11 is the deadline to apply for the discounted E-ZPass plan, which is $24 for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike and is good for three years. There is an additional $13 charge for the transponder.
