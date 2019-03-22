State trooper indicted for excessive force after alleged beating of 16-year-old
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Berkeley County prosecuting attorney released dashcam footage Thursday of the November police beating of a 16-year-old male in Martinsburg.
The daschcam release came one day after a federal grand jury indicted former West Virginia state trooper Michael Kennedy on one charge of the deprivation of rights under color of law.
A news release announcing the indictment does not go into detail about the incident, but says it occurred Nov. 19, 2018, the same day as the beating of a 16-year-old publicized by Gov. Jim Justice.
