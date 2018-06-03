State media invited to West Virginia University’s Academic Media Day

Event starts at 10 a.m. on June 11 at the Erickson Alumni Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s just over a week until the Spring edition of West Virginia University’s Academic Media Day at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.

John A. Bolt, senior executive director of University Relations/Communications at WVU, said “This particular program may also appeal to business, economic and/or political writers as it will all be about how WVU faculty and researchers are working on West Virginia Forward to help improve the state’s economy. We will introduce you to some of that work as well as some of the individuals leading the overall project.”

WVU President Gordon Gee will be the keynote speaker.

One of the most popular features of our Academic Media Days is that we have extended breaks every couple of speakers to provide reporters time for one-on-one interviews with the experts, either to flesh out their remarks or just make connections for future stories. Naturally, it’s all on the record. I can guarantee that you’ll come away with more than one story, as well as contacts that will help as you cover what may be the biggest continuing story in the state, and even the nation, ” Bolt said.

The day starts at 10 a.m. in the Erickson Alumni Center and wraps up by 4 p.m. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to attend, although WVU does ask media to RSVP at this link so that it can have an accurate count for lunch.

“I hope to see you in Morgantown on June 11. Please let me know if you have any questions,” Bolt said.