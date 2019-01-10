Southern West Virginia lawmakers optimistic after State of the State

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Local lawmakers left Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address with an optimistic view Wednesday night due to his positive comments about education and a plan of action for southern W.Va.’s drug epidemic.

Assistant Majority Leader Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, told The Register-Herald all lawmakers are working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.

“Basically, based off the governor’s comments today, he is on the same page as us. We are looking forward to finding common ground in advancing education and fighting the drug epidemic,” Kessinger said.

