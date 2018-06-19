By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Fayetteville’s Cantrell Ultimate Rafting will play host to Solar Fest 2018, which will be the first-ever solar-powered music and arts festival in the state, during the weekend of July 6-8.

In its fifth year, Solar Fest will bring over 20 musicians to Cantrell’s along with Appalachian artisans, food vendors and workshops involving yoga, meditation and permaculture.

Sponsored by multiple nonprofits, the stage and music will be powered entirely by solar panels in an effort to inspire a transition to green energy.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/life/solar-fest-coming-to-fayetteville/article_b693ddfc-729c-11e8-a695-c7b7d16502b2.html

