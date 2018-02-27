Senate President says West Virginia teachers on strike are being ‘disrespectful’

By JAKE JARVIS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said West Virginia teachers on strike have been “disrespectful” to the legislative process, and they should go back to work.

That came Monday after a small group of teachers in the Senate gallery loudly shamed Republican senators for shooting down a motion to fast-track a bill that would have dedicated a stream of revenue to fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Carmichael said in an interview after union leaders announced the strike would continue for a fourth day. “You hear the people up in the galleries, being disrespectful to the process and so forth, and I think it’s being disrespectful to our students, to our parents — all those associated with providing an education to our students.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/senate-president-says-wv-teachers-on-strike-are-being-disrespectful/article_0664fca2-1504-58a3-8321-f21472fb5bf4.html

