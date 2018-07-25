Latest News:
Saving Jughead: West Virginia community comes together to rescue dog

By MARIA YOUNG

Charleston Gazette-Mail

When Jughead was finally trapped in a garage and forced into a crate, he wasn’t all too happy about it. But who knew that beneath the jug was a handsome face? After some medical intervention, Jughead is looking good.
(Courtesy photo from Boone Animal Rescue Coalition)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rhonda Frye was having a routine Friday the 13th, delivering mail in the Ridgeview community of Boone County between Charleston and Logan — until she pulled into an empty driveway at the end of a winding, rural road and thought she saw a deer.

“And then when he heard my loud truck and turned around, I realized it was a dog with a jug on his head,” she said.

No way was Rhonda just driving away.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/life/saving-jughead-wv-community-comes-together-to-rescue-dog/article_fdc724b4-c1b0-57aa-a2c6-f27d93e48b55.html

