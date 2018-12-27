Rockwool Uproar: ‘We are in it for the long run,’ Danish officials say
First in a series
Spirit of Jefferson
RANSON, W.Va. – Misinformation continues to fly around the community 10 months after Danish insulation manufacturer Rockwool Group announced plans to build a $150 million factory on former orchard land here.
Last month when the company spent $500,000 on a series of open house events to allow Eastern Panhandle residents to grill company officials about the factory and the permit process, opponents responded with a boycott, instead protesting outside the event held at the Jefferson County Community Center at Sam Michaels Park.
Earlier this month, Spirit of Jefferson reporter Tim Cook sat down for an extensive interview with Rockwool engineering representatives Bjorn Rici Andersen and Marco Boi, with Spiritpublisher Rob Snyder asking questions as well.
