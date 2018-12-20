Latest News:
‘Reasonably necessary’? How natural gas drilling is changing WV’s landscape

By KEN WARD JR.

Charleston Gazette-Mail

AL SHAW and MAYETA CLARK

Pro Publica

A photo shows the new well pad that EQT put on the Crowder-Wentz property. The older well’s red tank can be seen at the far left. (Courtesy photo from David Wentz)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lee Martin loved her 104-acre farm in Wetzel County, West Virginia. The family raised chickens there and rode horses. The kids played in mud puddles. They all took walks in the woods.

Flat land is rare in Wetzel County, in the state’s northwestern region, and the place had a good barn, clean water and plenty of privacy.

Then, starting in about 2012, Martin had to begin sharing the farm with Stone Energy.

