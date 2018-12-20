‘Reasonably necessary’? How natural gas drilling is changing WV’s landscape
By KEN WARD JR.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
AL SHAW and MAYETA CLARK
Pro Publica
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lee Martin loved her 104-acre farm in Wetzel County, West Virginia. The family raised chickens there and rode horses. The kids played in mud puddles. They all took walks in the woods.
Flat land is rare in Wetzel County, in the state’s northwestern region, and the place had a good barn, clean water and plenty of privacy.
Then, starting in about 2012, Martin had to begin sharing the farm with Stone Energy.
