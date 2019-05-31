Read Aloud West Virginia teams up with new WVU football coach Neal Brown for June 6 fundraiser

Press Release:Join Team Read with WVU Football Coach Neal Brown at Read-a-Palooza

CHARLESTON, WV (May 13, 2019) – Read Aloud West Virginia’s annual fundraiser, Read-A-Palooza, is back this year with a special guest: WVU Football Coach Neal Brown! The Read-A-Palooza 2019 theme is “Join Team Read,” exploring how we can create a culture that values reading in the same way we do sports.

Read Aloud West Virginia is a 501(c)(3) literacy non-profit dedicated to motivating children to WANT to read. You may know Read Aloud through its Volunteer Reader program, which has placed over 1,600 volunteer readers in over 2,200 classrooms across the state to model the joy of reading for students. Proceeds from Read-A-Palooza help fund this and other programs designed to keep reading material in the hands and on the minds of West Virginia’s children.

Read-A-Palooza will be held at the University of Charleston on June 6th from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Coach Brown will give his remarks at 5:15. There will be appetizers, beer and wine, and a silent auction to augment the lively conversation and good company that’s a staple of the event.

Tickets are $40 prior to June 6 or $50 at the door, but for those looking for a little more facetime with Coach Brown, they’re offering a special pre-event reception with him for sponsors of $1,000 or more. Those sponsorships also come with tickets and public recognition, including logo displays at the event. This year’s Read-A-Palooza is made possible in part by signature sponsor, Brickstreet Insurance. To find out more about how to purchase tickets or sponsorships, please visit readaloudwv.org or call the state Read Aloud office at 304-345-5212.

Executive Director, Mary Kay Bond says, “Any community member who wants to join us in building excitement for books and reading is welcome!”

Who: Read Aloud West Virginia & WVU Football Coach Neal Brown

What: Read-A-Palooza annual fundraiser

When: Thursday June 6th, 4:30-6:30 pm

Where: University of Charleston Riggleman Rotunda

Why: To support programs that motivate WV children to want to read