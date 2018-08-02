RDFC sponsors free WV SBDC online and in-person business fundamentals workshops through September

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Finding out how to start a business in West Virginia has just gotten easier. Through Sept. 30, the Regional Development Funding Corporation (RDFC) is sponsoring online and in-person business fundamentals workshops presented by the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC).

The sponsorship allows WV SBDC to waive the standard $35 registration fee usually needed to cover costs. Online participants will still need to register to receive a login code. In-person workshop attendees are encouraged to register in advance so that WV SBDC business coaches can supply sufficient class materials.

To register for online or in-person workshops, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click on the Training Calendar.

“This business fundamentals workshop is so important to those thinking about starting a small business,” said RDFC Executive Director Rebecca L. MacBlane. “RDFC is proud to support the hard work of the WV SBDC team as they continue to create jobs and expand small businesses in the Mountain State.”

“Normally, WV SBDC relies on workshop registration fees to fund additional staff certifications, training and tools,” said WV SBDC State Director Erika Bailey. “The sponsorship makes it possible for us to offer these online and in-person classes to starting entrepreneurs at no cost.”

The online class lets the entrepreneur pick his or her own time, place and pace to learn how to start a business or run a new one better. The participant will be able to start, stop and resume the workshop any time. With his or her unique login created during registration, the participant can access the workshop from any device with internet access, whether in the home, library or café.

The session is organized into two sections: planning and funding. Each section contains several brief recorded presentations on the essentials for opening and operating a business. Key topics include why you need a business plan and how to write one, marketing, credit score, access to capital and more.

After the participant completes the workshop, WV SBDC will follow up by emailing the handy how-to guide “Going into Business in West Virginia.” A business coach will be available for one-on-one assistance.

WV SBDC will continue its regular schedule of live real-time workshops led by business coaches. The statewide network of WV SBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications. They provide assistance with exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management, cybersecurity and marketing.

After attending a workshop online or in-person, the entrepreneur may want to take the next step by scheduling a meeting with a WV SBDC business coach. The confidential meetings are one-on-one between the entrepreneur and the WV SBDC business coach.

About

RDFC provides economic development financing for land, existing building, new construction, machinery and equipment and working capital needs that contribute to economic development. Also, RDFC is approved to offer SBA 504 loans, which provides approved small businesses with long-term, fixed-rate financing for expansion or modernization.

WV SBDC has remained the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in the Mountain State for more than 35 years. As a key economic driver, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses to increase their profitability and customer base, enabling continued growth and prosperity for West Virginia’s diversifying economy.