PSC rules in favor of Jefferson Utility: Rockwool waterline moves forward in Eastern Panhandle

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Public Service Commission on Tuesday declined to reconsider the water user agreement between Jefferson Utilities Inc. and ROXUL, U.S.A. — an agreement that determines the scope and financing for the waterline for the under-construction Rockwool stone wool manufacturing plant in Jefferson County.

“JUI is in compliance with the final order and has supplied an affidavit signed by its certified public accountant attesting that there will be no rate impact related to the increased project cost and change in source of project financing,” the PSC said in a response. “Reopening this case for commission approval of the changes to project costs and source of funding is not warranted because the changes do not affect JUI rates.”

The PSC decision and statement addressed the complaints, motion and petition filed with the commission, urging the board to review the water user agreement between the two entities.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal