Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to visit WV

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign rally on April 17, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will make a stop in West Virginia on Friday.

Warren will hold a “community conversation” at the Kermit Fire and Rescue Station, in Kermit, at 10:30 a.m., her campaign said. Doors will open for the event at 10 a.m. People can RSVP for the event at her campaign’s website. The firehouse is at 49 Main St.

Warren has rolled out several specific policy proposals on the campaign trail, including a plan to cancel the vast majority of Americans’ student loan debt and a plan to provide universal child care. She has proposed an “ultra-millionaire” tax on households worth more than $50 million to help pay for the programs.

