Pre-candidates for West Virginia governor bring in donations

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The candidate filing period is 10 months away, but potential candidates are already raising money in anticipation of becoming the next governor of West Virginia.

Pre-candidates for office had between March 30 and April 5 to turn in their 2019 annual campaign finance report. Any pre-candidate who receives more than $500 in campaign donations must submit the annual report to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Filing for pre-candidacy allows potential candidates for office to test the waters and start fundraising efforts prior to the candidate filing period that starts Jan. 13 for the primary election filing period.

