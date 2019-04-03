Power companies seek approval of new programs from WV Public Service Commission
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, is requesting approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia of new programs that they say will benefit customers.
The proposed programs include a new economic development fund and changes to the company’s energy efficiency programs, including introducing two new offerings, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.
The company filed a request for approval of an economic development fund that would be used to generate funds for projects to diversify the economy and attract new business to the company’s West Virginia service territory, according to the release.
